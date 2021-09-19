Comrade Lucky Ighoyota

The Comrade Lucky Ighoyota Foundation has urged the National Association of Okpe Students (NAOS) to remain focus in their studies, noting that education is still the only way out of poverty.

The foundation coordinator led by its national coordinator Engr. Samuel Eghele Iyeni attended the National Association of Okpe Students (NAOS) 2021 Cultural Day celebration yesterday in Delta State University, Abraka.

READ ALSO:Delta Councilor Choja bags Delsu award

Comrade Lucky Ighoyota who is the erstwhile presidential spokesman to Omoyele Sowore admonished the Okpe Students to be studious and shun social vices while pursuing their educational careers.

According to him indigenous Okpe students with a CGPA of 4.0 and above will be getting full payment of their school fees going forward through his foundation. with modalities to be marshalled by its national coordinator.