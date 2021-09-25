From left—Alice Ben of Birview, Wahab Aminu-Sarumi, Chairman, Ikoyi Golf community Nigeria Association (IGCNA), Meckson Innocent Okoro, Golf Captain, Idia Okundaye GM, HR, Grand Oaks Limited and Ronke Iyiola, Co-Vice Chairman, 2021 Nigeria Cup Organising Committee at the briefing to announce the tee-off of the tournament.

By Patrick Omorodion

This year’s edition of the annual Nigeria Cup, an event put in place to celebrate the nations Independence anniversary will be organized with fun and fanfare. This was revealed at the events pre-tournament press briefing which held at the golf section of Ikoyi Club 1938 during week.

The Chairman of the event’ s parent body, Wahab Aminu-Sarumi who spoke on behalf of Ikoyi Golf Community Nigeria Association, (IGCNA), said it will be a weeklong of festivities as the Cup engages all segment of the Club in the 24th edition of the tournament.

The Caddies will tee of the event on Monday, September 27th, while the ladies will take turn on the Course on Tuesday.

Wednesday has been slated as special Independence Kitty. Thursday is for Professional golfers who will play for money.

The Course will host Veterans and Sponsors representative on Friday. Saturday, October 2nd is grand finale and the day a new Nigeria Cup champion will be crowned.

While thanking sponsors AMNI Petroleum, ND Western, Grand Oak, Sapetro, Design Union, Birdview Travel and Tours, Chevron, Total, KPMG, for supporting the event over the years, Sarumi said IGCNA and the entire Club will continue to appreciate their support, pledging the resolve of IGCNA to continue to maintain the partnership.

“We thank the sponsors for their support in this difficult period. May I also thank the members of the Community for their tremendous contributions to this event. We are very grateful”, Aminu-Sarumi said.

Also speaking, the Club Captain, Meckson Innocent Okoro said he looks forward to a thrilling week on the course, noting that Nigeria Cup is one of the biggest event sporting event in the country.

This year’s Nigeria Cup, would be organised in full observance of Covid-19 protocols.

Vanguard News Nigeria