By Dapo Akinrefon

The Ilana Omo Oodua, 100, yesterday, described as the verdict of an Oyo State High Court delivered by Justice Ladiran Akintola which awarded N20 billion against the Department of State Services, DSS, for invading the house of Yoruba Nation activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, fondly called Igboho, on July 1st, 2021, as the triumph of truth over gladiators of Illegalities.

Ilana Omo Oodua is led by a renowned Historian, Professor Banji Akintoye.

Reacting to the judgement, 100 in a statement by its Communications Secretary, Mr. Maxwell Adeleye, thanked the Judge for re-affirming the verdict that self-determination is one of the fundamental human rights of Nigerians which cannot be subjugated.

The group urged the DSS to pay the fine awarded in favour of Igboho as ordered by the court with immediate effect.

The statement reads: “We thank the Judiciary for re-affirming that self-determination is one of the fundamental human rights of the citizens that cannot be subjugated. “Our position is that this verdict symbolises triumph of light and truth over darkness. Ighoho represents the light and truth, while the Nigerian state stands for Illegalities. “Our position now is that the Federal Government should be honorable by respecting the verdict of a court of competent jurisdiction.

The N20 billion damages ordered by court to be paid to Ighoho by the DSS should be paid with immediate effect in the interest of peace.”

