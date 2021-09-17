…supports on anti-open grazing law

By Chinedu Adonu

Igbo Youths on Friday called on the Federal Government to provide all the logistics necessary for speedy trial of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

The group who condemned the continued detention of Mazi Kanu without arraignment, threatened to lead a heavy protest to Abuja if government fails to commence hearing on the case.

This was made known in a communiqué signed by Igbo youth leaders and issued to pressmen at the end of an emergency leaders/stakeholders meeting held in Enugu on the yesterday.

The youths were made up of Ohaneze Ndigbo Youth wing, National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, Nigerian Youth Congress, NYC, Association of South East Town Union Youth wing, ASETU and the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS.

On the issue of Anti-open grazing, the group commended the Governors and legislators of Abia and Enugu state for signing the bill into law and call on their counterparts in Anambra, Imo and Ebonyi to expedite actions in ensuring the anti open grazing bill is passed and signed into law.

The communiqué reads, “That we are determined and committed to lasting peace, stability and security in the South East and Igbo land in general. We shall continue to work in solidarity with the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide and other political class in protecting and promoting Igbo Interest in Nigeria.

“The current instability as witnessed in the Southeast today is not only as a result of obsolete and crumbling security architecture but gross mal-administration and leadership failure at all strata of government in the country and the insincerity of the political class .

“The arrest and continued detention without arraignment of our brother Nnamdi Kanu has led to civil unrest and disobedience in the southeast, we therefore call on the Federal Government to make available all necessary logistics needed for the timely and speedy trial of Nnamdi kanu which must be fair and in accordance with laid down laws of the country, if not the South east youths will lead a protest to Abuja in that regard. Furthermore, we call on the Federal Government to exhibit similar dexterity shown in Mazi Nnamdi Kanu case in other region of the Country.

“We hereby call on the leadership of IPOB to have an interface with us so as to ascertain their actual take on the ongoing sit at home which has had an evident negative impact on the socio-economic life of the southeast region and her residents.

“We have noted with great dismay and disappointment, the failure of the Southeast Governors to activate and implement the Southeast Security Network known as Ebubeagu, we call for revisit of this security architecture in southeast where the youths must be included in the design and implementation of the said security network and a proper legislation be enacted for that purpose in all the south east state. This will clearly define the relationship between the government and the led (youths particularly).

“We have studied the issue of Youth participation in politics in Alaigbo and we want to use this medium to call on all Igbo Youths to get actively involved in politics and policy making in their respective states (joining of political parties, registration to vote and vying for elective positions).Let the forthcoming Anambra election serve as a litmus test.

“Consequently we will call on the Independent National Electoral Commission to give a level playing ground to all political parties participating in the election

“We stand with the decision of the Governors of Rivers and Lagos state on the need for States to collect VAT generated from their respective States and call on the Governors of South East to support the move.

While condemning Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC’s attack on the youth leaders attending the convention, they demanded that EFCC should tender an unreserved apology for such callous treatment.

“We were taken aback while Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) Enugu Zonal Office should disrupt our peaceful convention to the extent of harassing and arresting Youth Leaders who are attending the convention. Consequently we condemn it in totality and call on the EFCC leadership to tender an unreserved apology to the youths of Alaigbo for this underserved treatment.”