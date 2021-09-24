President of Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos, Chief Sunday Ude has reassured all Igbos in Lagos, host community, Obas, guests, friends and well wishers the good things awaiting them as they attend this year’s New Yam Festival with total observance of Covid-19 protocols.

In a press conference held in the cultural group office in Lagos, Sunday Ude recognised his Deputy President, executives, Eze Ndigbo, Secretary General, Legal adviser of the Igbo Community, the local government chairmen, women leaders and the state woman leader present.

While addressing the press, Ude said that the essence of this gathering is to send a message about the event coming up on Saturday, New Yam Festival. “I want to use this opportunity to let people know that New Yam Festival is all about Iriji Ndigbo. It is a yearly festival that gathers Igbo people in Lagos. For those who don’t know what New Yarm Festival is all about, it is like thanksgiving. When you cultivate anything as a farmer, within one year you must do thanksgiving to God. This is what Igbos normally do every year. It is tradition and culture”.

Ude said, “when you see Igbo people, they don’t just go to farm to harvest yam and start eating, they first present it to God. So, this New Yam Festival, we are inviting all Igbos, Yorubas, Hausas, Lagosians to come and witness this festival coming up this Saturday”.

Continuing, Ude said, “I’m also using this medium to inform all and sundry to disregard whatever fake information posted in the social media regarding the festival. As the President General, Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos, the Iriji Ndigbo in Lagos on Saturday September 25, 2021 still stands, and we want all our guest of honours, invitees to come and witness it.This is one of those cultural festivals anybody would not want to miss. We are prepared to host our guests”.

According to him, there will be security in place to protect lives and property. I want to appeal to our Yoruba friends to come; the Oba of Lagos, Oni of Ife and all other dignitaries invited are expected to be there.

Most importantly, I also want use this medium to inform all and sundry that Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos is in charge of the New Yam Festival, and as the President General of the Cultural organisation, in Lagos, I want to tell all the local government chairmen to mobilise their local government. As you may know, we are in all the local governments. We have chapters in all 20 local governments and 37 ACDS, which means we control over 4 million people of Ndigbo here in Lagos. So, on Saturday you will see over 1 million people come to celebrate New Yam Festival at Abati Barracks, Ojuelegba, Surulere. We don’t have problem with anybody, we don’t have faction, Igbo speaking community in Lagos remains one. There is no two Igbo speaking community in Lagos. As long as we are concern, we are law-abiding citizens and we must obey the law and all the Covid-19 protocols stipulated by government of the day.

I therefore assure you that come Saturday we will observe Iriji Ndigbo Cultural Festival and by God’s grace, it will be successful.