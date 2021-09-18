By Fortune Eromosele

A renowned televangelist, Innocent Agu, in a 738-page book titled ‘The Hebrew Evidence of Nigerian Jews: A Scriptural Insight’, has said that Igbo people in South-Eastern Nigeria and some Nigerian tribes share a common ancestry that is traceable to the twelve lost tribes of Israel.

The book described Igbo language as one of the prehistoric languages as it is the same as the Paleo-Hebrew, the original Hebrew language of the Bible.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja yesterday, ahead of the launch of the book, Agu said the book unravels the age-long mystery surrounding Igbo people and some other Nigerian tribes.

He said the research findings point to the fact that several indigenous Nigerian ethnic groups share a common ancestry that is traceable to the lost tribes of Israel and Edom/Iduma – the country of Esau called Edo and Idoma in Nigeria.

According to him, “The twelve lost tribes of Israel have been discovered in Nigeria. The tribes include those from Northern Israel that were captured by the King of Assyria in 722 BC and the dispersal tribes of Southern Kingdom after the invasion and conquest by the Roman soldiers in 70 AD led by Vaspasian in the Jewish-Roman war.

“The book unravels the age-long mystery surrounding Igbo people and some other Nigerian tribes. The research also revealed that the Paleo-Hebrew in which the Old Testament Bible was originally written is the same as Igbo language, both in words and dictionary meanings.”

He noted that over one thousand different Hebrew words, phrases, and sentences are recorded in the book to attest to this fact.

“The work recorded about a thousand ancient Nigerian towns from across Nigeria that corresponds to the same ancient Israeli/Idumean towns recorded in the Bible. Interestingly, while most of the listed towns are located in the Southern and Middle Belt of Nigeria, a considerable number is also found in northern Nigeria,” he stressed.

He further identified many other ethnic groups in Africa that are connected to the nation of Israel. He posited that the original people of the nation of Israel were black.

While tracing the origin of Igbo people of southeastern Nigeria, the author used linguistic and anthropological evidence. He asserted that the name Igbo is derived from Eber the great-grandson of Shem and whose entire race is called Ebeo, Ebo, Ibo, or Igbo.

According to the chairman of the book launch committee, Dr. Sam Agbogun, the book is endorsed by several scholars and traditional rulers. He said the findings in the book will surely open a new vista in the historical traditions of most Nigerian ethnic groups.

He said the book specifically solves the puzzle that has heralded the Igbo’s origin, tradition, and cultural practices. “The work connects the peoples of Southern Nigeria, Lower Niger, and some parts of Northern Nigeria to a common ancestry, which is good for national cohesion and unity,” he stated.

He explained that the public presentation and launching of the book is billed for 28 September 2021, at Merit House, Maitama, Abuja.

“Important dignitaries expected at the event include ex-Presidents, former and serving governors as well as federal and state legislators,” he added.