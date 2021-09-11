.

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria (ICSAN) has announced plans to hold its 45th annual conference and dinner.

The Vice President, ICSAN and Chairman, Conference, Mrs Funmi Ekundayo, made this announcement at a Pre-conference briefing in Lagos.

According to Ekundayo, the conference with the theme: African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and national development, Issues, Challenges, and Opportunities and dinner is slated for September 16th and 17th this year, in Lagos.

She explained that the theme for the conference is a very topical national issue, critical to the economic success of the nation and continent in general, therefore, needs to be consistently discussed for better understanding.

She highlighted the sub-themes as Nigeria infrastructural deficit and African AfCFTA: What connections, What Solutions?; AfCTFA and the Nigerian Manufacturing Sector: Converting Challenges to Opportunities; and AfCTFA: A Fresh Frontier for a Chartered Secretary/Governance Professional.

The main keynote address will be delivered by Prof. Akin Oyebode, Professor of International Law and Jurisprudence while Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, CON, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment is the conference Chairman.

Other speakers include Director, Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority, Dr. Oyesola Oyekunle,; Chief Executive Officer, Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG), Mr. Jaiyeola Laoye,; and Head, Corporate & Regulatory Services Unit, Nigeria Export and Import Bank,Mr. Adebola Hassan Balogun.

She noted that the institute will honour Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu with the ICSAN Award in Corporate Governance (Individual Category), and the ICSAN honorary Fellowship will be awarded to the Vice-Chancellor, Babcock University, Prof. Tayo Ademola and DG, Nigerian Law School, Abuja, Prof. Isa Hayatu Ciroma.

Sir Leo Okafor, FCIS, Group Company Secretary/Legal Counsel, UBA Capital PLC would receive the ICSAN distinguished Secretary Award.