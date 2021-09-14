By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria (ICSAN) is set to brainstorm on the developmental issues around the African Continental Free Trade Area at its 45th annual conference and dinner.

The Vice President, ICSAN, Mrs Funmi Ekundayo, at a pre-conference briefing in Lagos, said the conference theme, “African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and National Development, Issues, Challenges, and Opportunities,” is now very topical and critical to the economic success of the nation and continent in general, therefore, needs to be consistently discussed for better understanding.

She highlighted the sub-themes as Nigeria infrastructural deficit and African AfCFTA: What connections, What Solutions?; AfCTFA and the Nigerian Manufacturing Sector: Converting Challenges to Opportunities; and AfCTFA: A Fresh Frontier for a Chartered Secretary/Governance Professional.

The keynote address will be delivered by Prof. Akin Oyebode, Professor of International Law and Jurisprudence while Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, is the conference Chairman.