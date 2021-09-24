By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

CHAIRMAN of Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria, ICSAN, Akwa Ibom State chapter, Barr. Ime Asibong has said the body through its programmes has been empowering youths in the state for better job opportunities.

Asibong who spoke yesterday in Uyo said before the establishment of ICSAN in the state, many indigenous youths were unfit to get employment in top corporate organisations due to a lack of requisite skills needed in such organisations.

He disclosed that currently many Akwa Ibom youths have taken advantage of the opportunities offered by the institute to become valuable players in the corporate world as well as grow private entities into corporate businesses.

He further disclosed that many youths who passed the examinations of the Institute and inducted were now serving in corporate organisations outside the state, noting that even politicians also took advantage of the training in the institute.

“ICSAN educational and professional structure is dedicated to broadening professional horizons of leaders, by providing programmes on a wide range of courses and best practices, that are Nationally and Internationally recognised

“The presence of the Institute in Akwa Ibom State is aimed at supporting and enhancing capacity building, accountability, and professionalism in the public, private and not-for-profit sectors in the State.

“These are necessary propellers that will create an enabling environment for the efficient, effective, and credible justice system in our dear state,”

The ICSAN state Chairman stressed that the Institute has helped to promote capacity building, accountability, and professionalism in both the public and private sectors of the State, adding that the institute was the “only professional body authorised to conduct examinations leading to the qualification of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators, in Nigeria”.

