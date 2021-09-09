By Peter Duru – Makurdi

The International Committee of the Red Cross, ICRC, has said it targets over 30,000 beneficiaries in its fresh food supplies to the Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, in Benue State.

This was made known Thurday by the Economic Security Generalis Field Officer, ICRC Jos Subdelegation, Mr. Jessey Andrew during the distribution of food items at the Uikpam IDPs camp in Guma Local Government Area of Benue state.

He explained that the 30,000 beneficiaries would be reached in this phase of relief assistance for the recently and previously displaced persons who had been moved to the camp.

While reiterating the commitment of the ICRC to the intervention for the IDPs, Mr. Andrew said, “when I see them and they are like getting hope from the intervention we are giving, it strengthens my commitment to the work.”

It was gathered that this would be the third round of supplies to the camp by ICRC which is also supporting IDPs in the area of healthcare needs.

At the event, the IDPs were seen receiving 50Kg rice, 10 litre of vegetable oil and two, two Kilogramme salt. They had earlier received essential household items including kitchen utensils like pots, cutleries as well as sanitary pads (three sets), solar lamp – which could be used to charge phones; mosquito nets, one wrapper of six yards for each household, tarpaulins, four bars of soap – 250g; five blankets; four mats and one bucket.

The supplies were sufficient to reach those in the camps and those in IDPs host communities.

A beneficiary, 35 year old mother of six, Mrs. Margaret Timber disclosoed that the ICRC had been very supportive and a major help in meeting her food needs.

“This is the third time I am receiving supplies from red cross (ICRC),” she said, adding that apart from that she works for others to also raise money to meet some of her needs.

“ICRC has done a lot of good to me. I never knew I’ll survive this. They gave me food twice in the past. Just when I ran out of food and thought all hopes were lost, they are here again.

“If I have the capacity I would have given them an award for this. However, my prayers are with them day and night,” she said.

A visit to the camp also showed the importance of the intervention in the camp. Except for those who were yet to receive their supplies, it was almost like a rice day at the camp as those that had already taken the supply were seen serving their families.