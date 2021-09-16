The wife of Tunji Bello, Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Professor Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, has been appointed the new Vice Chancellor of Lagos State University, LASU.

Olatunji-Bello, a professor of medicine, born on April 23, 1964 in Lagos, had served as Acting Vice Chancellor before the elevation.

She becomes the ninth Vice Chancellor of LASU after a rigorous exercise laced with intrigues and suspense.

Ibiyemi attended the Anglican Girl Grammar School, Surulere, 1974-1979; Methodist Girls High School, Yaba; Lagos State College of Science and Technology; University of lbadan, 1982-85; University of Lagos 1987 and University of Texas, Health Science Centre, San Antonio, USA, 1994-1998.She was an Assistant Lecturer, College of Medicine, University of Lagos, Idi-Araba; Lecturer, 1988; Lecturer 11, 199; Lecturer 1, 1996; Senior Lecturer 1999; Associate Professor 2005; Professor of Physiology, LASU College of Medicine, 2007; Deputy Vice-Chancellor, LASU since 2008, among others.