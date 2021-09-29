



The Management of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) has restated its commitment to the completion of the ongoing construction work on the Abeokuta-Sagamu-Mowe 33KV dual-circuit line.

This is contained in a statement signed and made available to newsmen on Wednesday by the company’s Chief Technical Officer, Mr Akin Abiodun.

He said that work had reached an advanced stage regarding the ongoing construction of the double circuit 33kV overhead lines from the new transmission station through Sagamu Interchange to Mowe which was divided into five segments.

He added that it was awarded to different contractors to hasten its completion.

Abiodun said that the completion of the project would enable communities inMowe, Magboro, Ibafo and their environs to benefit from the newly inaugurated Abeokuta Transmission Station at Kobape.

He said currently, four segments of the project which represent 80 per cent had been completed.

He said that the completed sections of the lines had been soaked, while the contractor assigned the remaining 20 per cent of the segment was on site working assiduously to ensure its completion.

Abiodun, an engineer, however, explained that there was a bottleneck created by the ongoing construction of the third over-head bridge at Kilometer 55, a few kilometers to Sagamu Interchange.

“This has prevented the linkage of the existing 33KV line with the new lines that are proposed to serve as alternatives to the line coming from Oke-Aro TCN Substation.

“On behalf of the Management of IBEDC, I wish to appeal to our customers in Mowe, Ibafo, Magboro and their environs to remain patient and be rest assured of improved supply in the shortest possible time.

“IBEDC is not insensitive to the present irregular supply being experienced in Mowe, Ibafo, Magboro and their environs, we sincerely apologise for all the inconveniences this present situation might have caused our esteemed customers.

“We are also appealing to our unmetered customers in these localities to be rest assured of getting metered through the National Mass Metering Program (NMMP) and any other scheme that may be approved by the regulator,” Abiodun said.