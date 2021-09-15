By Joseph Erunke

PROFESSOR Lilian Orogbu has debunked rumours that she was considering stepping down as deputy governorship candidate to Chukwuma Umeoji, the factional governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, in Anambra State.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, had published Chukwuma Umeoji and Prof. Lilian Orogbu as governorship and deputy governorship candidates of APGA but replaced the duo in its second publication, citing court order for its action.

As the two factions await judgement from higher court where the case was appealed, there reports that the former Dean of Sciences, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, had concluded arrangements to step down from the race.

Dispelling the reports, Prof. Lilian Orogbu said she would not step down “because I am still running strong till the victorious end come November 6 with my boss, APGA Governorship Candidate Hon.Chukwuma Umeoji.”

“I am committed to my joint ticket with Umeoji, I have no plans to withdraw or step down from the race. I trust the process that made INEC to initially publish my name and believe my name will eventually be published when the Court of Appeal affirms the Owerri High Court judgment that declared Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji as the validly nominated candidate of the party,” she said.

