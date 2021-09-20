A 23-year-old woman, Firdausi Sulaiman, on Monday, dragged her husband, Haruna Haruna, before a Sharia Court sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna State, seeking divorce on grounds that he beats her and says she eats too much.

In her petition, Suleiman, who lives in Rigasa in Kaduna, also told the court that her husband, Haruna, locks up the kitchen at night.

“In our seven years of marriage, I have not spent a complete year with out him sending me back to my parents house.

“I was forced into marrying Haruna when I was 16 by my father.

“He banned me from receiving visitors in our marital house. He also beats me.

“When I got fed up, my parents got to know about what I have going through and reported the matter to his mother.

“His mother told me that he was possessed by evil spirit,” she said.

She prayed the court to terminate the marriage and give her custody of their daughter.

In his defence, Haruna, a civil engineer through his counsel, M. K. Mustapha, said his client is mentally okay and is not possessed.

“My client doesn’t look like someone who has evil spirits or has mental problems.

“In fact, he is currently in Katsina State executing some projects,” he said.

The judge, Nuhu Falalu, after listening to both parties, adjourned the case until October 4.

He ordered Haruna’s counsel to invite the couple’s parents or guardians to explore an amicable solution. (NAN)

