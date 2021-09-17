By Ikechukwu Odu

The Best Graduating Student for 2019/2020 academic session, Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN, Obianuju Ogugofor, Friday, said her philosophy in life is to the best in whatever task she undertakes.

The 23-year-old Ogugofor, from Enugu State, came top of 330 graduands inducted into the Pharmaceutical Council of Nigeria, PCN, at the Princess Alexandra Auditorium, UNN. She told the audience that she usually woke by 5 am everyday to prepare for lectures.

While thanking her parents for their support, she appreciated her lecturers, adding that their efforts in imparting knowledge to them would be multiplied by the positive contributions they would make in society.

In an interview with Vanguard she said ” I am happy and elated to have become the Best Graduating Student of my Faculty for the 2019/2020 academic session. I am equally happy because I have made my family proud.

“From the onset, I was told that studying Pharmacy is very challenging and demanding too, but for me, I like challenges because it propel me to be the best. Whatever challenge I find myself in, I tried to make the best of it. My philosophy about life is to be the best in whatever I do. When I started secondary school, I wanted to be the best, when I came to the university, I equally wanted to be the best, and even if I leave here, I will still try to be the best in whatever I do. It is my philosophy to put in the best efforts to emerge the best of whatever I do.

“At the beginning of every semester, I tried to read ahead by going through what would be taught during that semester to get myself acquainted with the topics. Then, when the lectures start, I tried to follow up as quick as possible. I never piled up things to read because whenever I did that, it puts unnecessary pressure on me.

“I also made notes when I read because it helped me in retention. I was also a member of several discussion classes. Engaging like-minded classmates in academic discussions helped me to recall more,” she explained.

Earlier in his address, the Dean of the Faculty, Prof. Kenneth Ofokansi, said the induction ceremony was an important ritual in Pharmacy as it ushered graduands into the profession, adding that it is a prerequisite for enrollment into the mandatory one year pre-registration training.

The Dean also thanked the Vice Chancellor of UNN, Prof Arizechukwu Igwe, for his relentless support to the Faculty, especially, in their efforts to revive the pilot plant unit of the Faculty, and during the accreditation visits by the National Universities Commission, NUC, and PCN.

While congratulating the graduands, he said “I am so happy to share in the excitement of your graduation, and I am so proud of you too. I have no doubt in my mind that you have been thoroughly taught and very importantly by established and high-flying academics who can hold their own anywhere in the world. As you step out of our University into the world, I wish everyone of you luck in your future pursuits. The future of our Pharmacy profession rests on your shoulders and I enjoin you to be good ambassadors of your Alma mater, the University of Nigeria in the practice of Pharmacy. This means that you must always be guided the Pharmacist Oath you will take today and practice according to the ethics of the profession.”

In an interview with Vanguard, the keynote speaker, Dr. Chijioke Onyia, told governments at all levels to make the environment conducive for local productions to thrive. He equally urged governments to invest in Pharmacy profession to achieve heath security for the nation.

While talking on his topic ‘Where Do You Want to Go,? he urged the graduands to plan ahead by working in any specialty in the profession where they find most compatible.

The highlight of the ceremony was the induction of the graduands into PCN.