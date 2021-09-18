By Benjamin Njoku

Rising actress, Ekeanyanwu Elizabeth popularly known as Lizzy Eke is not one to mince words when it comes to holding onto her beliefs and not letting the circumstances around her cloud her sense of decency.

The actress proved this much while in a recent chat with NollyNow.

She revealed how she vowed when she made her acting debut that she would never sleep her way to the top despite the odds.

Making this revelation, the actress said being a beautiful woman, she has been tempted severally to sleep her way to the top, but she refused doing so.

“ Being a beautiful and attractive lady, you will always meet people who want to destroy you in the name of sleeping with me to make you famous. They will promise to feature you in their productions and once I decline such an immoral act, they will stop calling me for jobs.”

“I have faced a lot of challenges in my career such that I promised myself I will rather wait for God to announce me at His own time than to follow the easy way to fame,” the actress disclosed.

Following her high moral standards, Lizzy has enjoined her colleagues to always trust in God and ensure that each day counts in their lives.

She also advised them to be hard working, vision driven, creative and find great opportunities within and outside their comfort zone if they must succeed in life.

Lizzy, who won Upcoming Actress of the Year Award at the CMC Africa Awards 2018, believes that if a woman is hard working and vision-driven, she’s bound to do exploits as well as depend less on men.