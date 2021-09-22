ABOUT ME

My name is Kelechi Moses Nnanyelugo. I hail from Anambra State. I am a music artiste signed to zippy city recordz. I started my career officially in 2019 with my first official single; Die for love.

THE JOURNEY SO FAR.

So far, I would say it has been good, though it hasn’t really been an easy ride, but I thank God I am not where I used to be. I have made massive progress and developed my talent and skill as an artist. Above all, I have learned some lessons and I count my blessings.

MAJOR CHALLENGE AS AN ARTIST

I think the major challenge is the same with every rising artiste kind of; not having the privileges, attention, buzz and stuff that the A-list Artistes get easily, but I have learned to enjoy and follow the process as I believe it is a matter of time for boy-boy to become master.

MY SOUND

I am an Afropop artist. Yeah. I try to create good music and pass great messages. Sometimes it might come out in diverse form, but I will say my main genre is Afropop. My music can be enjoyed by for all folks.

IF YOU COULD CHANGE ANYTHING ABOUT THE INDUSTRY.

Nothing much, except that I would want a more purpose-driven and meaningful industry, where people are not just money-driven or fame-driven. I believe artists and industry practitioners should rather come in to add value to the country and the world at large, using music as a tool to better the country, and also the minds and lives of the citizens.

DREAM COLLABORATION

I really fancy a lot of our stars, but I will say Rudeboy, because my fans have always been screaming for a collaborative between myself and him. According to them, we sound alike. I will also like to feature Justin Bieber someday.

MY COLLABORATION WITH ZORO

I am convinced the song we did, African Beauty, which is my current song is a masterpiece and a lovely record. We both gave it our best shot. It’s a 10 over 10 for me.

MOTIVATION FOR WRITING AFRICAN BEAUTY?

When my producer sent me the original beat, immediately I heard it. I knew a beat for a lovely melodious African love song, and then boom inspiration started pouring in. Before you know we had the masterpiece titled African Beauty. By the way, this song is dedicated to all the lovely and Beautiful African ladies.

WHERE MUSIC LOVERS CAN STREAM MY MUSIC

It is available on all digital distribution stores, iTunes, Spotify, Apple Music, and audiomack for free. It’s basically everywhere online. Search for MR. K on these platforms and stream it. Don’t forget to support my career by buying on iTunes too. Thank you.

PLANS FOR AN ALBUM.

Yeah, I and my team are planning something massive, my Extended Tape (EP) is in the works and would be dropping soon. I have put so much into it and cannot wait to serve really god music to you.

WHAT I WOULD BE DOING RIGHT NOW, IF IT WASN’T MUSIC.

I think it would be business, having several businesses. Yeah, I like the idea of been an entrepreneur and I have got the skills and it is something I am surely going to do.

LAST WORDS

Thanks for supporting my music over the years, I do appreciate the love. You can get closer and see my works via my social media handles; INSTAGRAM @officiallymrk FACEBOOK @officiallymrk TWITTER @officiallymrk