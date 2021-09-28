Young Nigerian entrepreneur, Miracle Kelechi Chike better known as Miraboi shares more insights into his grass to grace journey ,on how he used to board bikes from the Mainland to the Island in Lagos state seeking for jobs.

According to him, “I was being paid about 20 to 50k Naira in the year 2016 to 2017 for odd jobs. But I have always wanted to invest in myself and develop my future. My dream had always been to be my own boss so out of the token I was making I always saved 30 to 35% of it to work on my brand.”

Miraboi found a lease of easy life when he began public relations for entertainers and businesses. On the job, he has been able to make a name for himself and built a brand.

“ I love my job and I can’t leave public relations because I became a millionaire through public relations working in the entertainment industry worldwide.

“I also love my job because it is not a strictly monthly-paying business, my income comes whenever someone has a job for me. That is one of the reasons I love the job,” he added.

Miraboi was born and bred in Lagos State where he has a flourishing career.