Osun state serial entrepreneur and Chemistry graduate of Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) Ago-Iwoye, Ogun state, Baez Adeola Ashabi, a native of Apomu Town, Oosa Oladebo compound in Osun state is one inspiring entrepreneur to look out for.

Known by her reputable business name Ashkozbeauty Collectionz; Adeola attendee Courage nursery and primary school in osun state, then Proceeded to unity school Ejigbo in Osun state before her tertiary education in OOU where she bagged a Bsc in Chemistry in 2010.

Sharing her life experience as an entrepreneur, Baez disclosed that she once sold provision at the popular Gbagi international market Back then. Later I proceed to selling processed foods for students and residents in Ibadan; involved in buying and selling to corp members at the NYSC camp in 2006. With the passion and zeal doing this; Baez knew from this act she has developed pure love of being an entrepreneur before eventually moving to the United States.

Speaking further she said ‘ My passion is to make unique movements through entrepreneurship skills and marketing strategies I’ve gained over the years. Realizing that people and trust can take you far in life still remains one of the biggest Lessons I’ve learnt in this market and with this particular lesson, referrals have been trooping in from different part of the world and I can’t take if for granted’.

For future projection, Adeola sees herself as one of the powerful entrepreneurs in the future who’s going to change the belief and views of people towards Entrepreneurship and also Ashokbeauty Collectionz would be recogniaee as a strong and reliable gold and jewelries distributor the whole world can definitely rely on in few years to come.