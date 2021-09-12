By Ayo Onikoyi

Delta State music artist and CEO of record label, Domin Records, Akpevwe Victor Ohwo popularly known as Sirvik has a big and exciting announcement to make to the world!

Sirvik is currently rebranding his music as well as his label, he has been pushing and promoting his music in South Africa and Nigeria simultaneously .

Part of his rebranding includes him deleting his existing music which includes his first EP ‘Inception” of 6 songs as well as all his singles except his recently released song : “One Day” featuring Erigga.

“I am rebranding and renovating my brand as I believe the music I was making didn’t have the right impact and didn’t align with my ethos. I want to make meaningful music that inspires and motivates anyone that listens to my music.

I want to express my emotions through my music and make music that does not expire or become “old”, sweet music that is relatable to anyone.

I would like to take this opportunity to apologise to anyone who has a favourite song from my EP “Inception “ , more and improved music is on its way ,I can’t wait for the world to listen to what I have coming,” he said.

