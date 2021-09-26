By Theodore Opara

Determined to make vehicle acquisition easier for its customers in the country, Hyundai Motors Nigeria Limited, HMML, has joined forces with Access Bank to make finance accessible to customers for vehicle purchase.

The newly launched vehicle finance scheme, according to Hyundai Motors, is aimed at inspiring prospective customers and fleet buyers to acquire precision engineered and affordably priced made-in-Nigeria Hyundai vehicles.

The scheme which is ongoing is designed to encourage local patrons to own and drive Hyundai vehicles, using convenient bank credit with low interest rates.

Announcing the scheme in Lagos, the duo of Hyundai Motors Nigeria, manufacturers and distributors of Hyundai vehicles and Access Bank PLC, explained that the scheme has convenient monthly repayment tenor of up to 48 months, depending on the customer’s payment options.

While also adding that a three month payment holiday will be offered to customers from date of disbursement, facilitators of the scheme said customers would in addition be offered labour free services for six months or 10,000kms (whichever is first) and warranty of five years or 100,000kms (whichever is first).

Both establishments brokered the agreement in Lagos at the launch of the scheme aimed at easing challenges associated with accessing low interest bank credit to procure choice cars.

“The credit initiative is a seamless plan for desiring patrons and fleet managers to access low interest bank credit for the procurement of discounted Hyundai vehicles without necessarily paying commitment and management fees,” the duo explained.

Gaurav Vashisht, Head, Sales, Hyundai Motors Nigeria said “The joint credit initiative is in line with Hyundai’s strategy and direction of making vehicle acquisition a seamless experience and essentially assists prospective customers to buy new Hyundai vehicles and experience Hyundai inspiring technology.

“The offer was intended to ease vehicle acquisition and assist customers including those without functional account with Access Bank to access the facility.

What we are simply doing is to help prospective buyers stave-off the burden of sourcing funds in one fell-swoop to buy a new car.

“You can now walk into any Access Bank branch to apply for credit to buy your choice car and thereafter, pay conveniently,” Mr. Vashisht affirmed.

The offer which can be accessed in all Hyundai Motors Nigeria Limited accredited dealers nationwide includes select Hyundai models like Hyundai Accent, Elantra, Sonata, Kona, Creta, Tucson SUV and H1 Bus.

