The Vice-Chancellor of Kogi State University, Anyigba, Prof Marietu Tenuche has stated that the institution under her watch has been able to successfully tackle cultism as well as put an end to sex-for-grade phenomenon between the lecturers and students.

This is just as the VC also said no student of the university will be jobless– after graduation, as the school has made adequate provisions for the training of students in skill acquisition so that they can be self-reliant.

The Vice Chancellor made the disclosure during the weekend while conducting newsmen round some projects at the campus which she initiated within her one year in office, even as the National University Commission, (NUC) has accredited 24 new programmes within the 12 months of her stay in office.

Prof. Tenuche said as a founding member of staff of the institution who has served practically in almost every section, she was able to address the issue of cultism headlong.

”When I assumed office, this (cultism) was a challenge to the management, in addition to low morale among security personnel necessitated by high level of indiscipline in the Security Unit, inadequate security operatives, unavailability of functional vehicles, porous and unmanned entry points and wide spread availability of arms amongst students which they deployed at will.

“We therefore, devised means of tackling the situation, including the immediate purchase of two vehicles for the security unit and one for the Chief Security Coordinator to facilitate operational movements in and around the campus.

“And today, the issue of cultism has been brought to the barest minimum. We must however thank the Chairman of our host council area, Dekina LGA for his cooperation and assistance to the school in regards to curbing cultism which yielded positive results.”

Prof Tenuche said as a female VC, she has laid it as a rule in the institution that any lecturer caught inducing female students to get grade will be dismissed.

“As I will always say, we are in charge here. We won’t entertain any form of sex- for- mark, cultism or any other social vice. Any one found wanting in this unscrupulous act will be shown the exit door” she warned.

Among the projects shown to newsmen were the Entrepreneurship Centre where there are different types of equipment and tools for students to learn different types of skills including tailoring, soap making, bag and shoe making, cosmetics, among others.

Prof Tenuche also conducted newsmen round the Fishery Department where students are being trained to be self-reliant, and some road projects which she initiated and completed within her first year in office including a gigantic building at the faculty of law.

She also showed newsmen some facilities at the newly established Department of Anatomy and Physiology. Prof Tenuche said she was also able to introduce e- library and other innovations in the institution which has paved way for an uninterrupted and smooth academic calendar.

On the 24 new programmes accredited by the NUC, she said this is in addition to the 29 existing programmes of the institution.

A breakdown of the accredited programme according to the Vice Chancellor were 19 undergraduate programmes and five post-graduate programmes.

Prof. Tenuche who is the first female VC and the 5th Vice Chancellor of the Ivory Tower since its establishment in 2000, specifically thanked governor Yahaya Bello for the achievements recorded and described him as an education – friendly governor.

