By Emmanuel Iheaka, Owerri

The Rector, Federal Polytechnic Nekede, Imo State, Dr. Michael Arimanwa has revealed the strategy the management employed in tackling cultism that had ravaged the institution in the recent past.

In a chat with journalists in Owerri, Arimanwa said the management engaged the indigenes of the host community as security men who he said knew the rampaging cultists.

According to him, the combined efforts of the indigenes and Department of State Security (DSS) and the police helped in nipping the cult activities in the bud.

He commended the police and DSS for being prompt is responding to distress calls from the institution.

Arimanwa said his administration has digitalized the institution, thereby making it a ‘smart campus’.

This, he maintained has help in tackling issues of extortion and exploitation of students, as virtually everything is now done online.

The rector submitted that he considers the facilitation of the employment of over 500 persons within three years as the biggest achievement of his administration.

According to him, it was the first time the institution would employ such number of persons within three years.

He held that the polytechnic by the employment, has taken such people off the streets and empowered families.

“We facilitated the employment of over 500 persons within this period. I consider that the biggest achievement of my administration because it is the largest number the institution has employed within three years since its inception.

“We have taken people off the streets; we have empowered families because for everyone who is working, about four other persons are benefitting”, he stated.

The rector added that the institution has also facilitated the training of many members of its staff overseas and within the country to ensure optimum performance.

While a total of 40 students, according to him, have received scholarships from the management, efforts have also been put in place to ensure protection of students living off campus.

Arimanwa disclosed that the institution was making plans to affiliate with the Federal University of Technology Owerri to enable the students obtain degrees.

He recalled how the polytechnic made a breakthrough in manufacturing fully automated hand washing and drying machine last year at the outbreak of Covid-19.

Vanguard News Nigeria