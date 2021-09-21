.

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Federal Operations Unit, Zone ‘C’, FOUC, of the Nigeria Customs Service on Monday said it has seized fake and contraband products valued at over N120 million between July and August this year.

The Public Relations Officer, PRO, Jerry Atta, made this known in a statement to newsmen in Owerri.

Customs said the importation of foreign rice was against the Federal Government’s agricultural policies adding that smugglers would be dealt with.

However, he said some of the fake products were intercepted in several places, including the Okada-Benin expressway, Lagos -Benin expressway and Port Harcourt expressway.

According to Customs, some of the fake products were, “130 bags of 50kg foreign parboiled rice valued at N5,460,000m and 2,181 cartons of foreign cosmetic products without a registration number from the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) valued at N76,335,000 intercepted along the Okada/ Benin expressway.

“The cosmetic products include 457 cartons of Simple Sensitive Skin Expert; 790 cartons of Facial Wash, 232 cartons of Carotone Cream, 574 cartons of various brands of cosmetics and 128 cartons of Revlon Almay Goddess Gloss.

“Other seized items are 440 cartons of Artesunate injection ensuite without NAFDAC number worth N8,580,000 that was intercepted along the Okada – Benin expressway, 449 cartons of fan pop sweets worth N7, 485,000m intercepted along the Lagos – Benin expressway and 161 jumbo bales of used clothing valued at N22,500,000m that were intercepted along the Enugu- Port -Harcourt expressway.”

However, Customs called on Nigerians “To confirm the quality of a product before purchasing it for use because so many medicinal and cosmetic products are being smuggled into the country without a NAFDAC number.

“Those who use non-NAFDAC certified cosmetic products stand the risk of skin cancer just as those who consume antimalarial drugs without a NAFDAC number are only experimenting with their lives. Our men and officers are fully prepared to face smugglers head-on especially during the ember months in line with our mandate; we will leave no stone unturned.”

