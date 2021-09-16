Professor Wole Soyinka

By James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

A playwright and Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka on Thursday disclosed that solving Mathematical problems saved him from insanity during his 27 months of incarceration.

Soyinka, said though, he disliked Mathematics as a subject while he was in secondary school, the subject actually became his saving grace when he was undergoing over two years of incarceration by a military junta.

The literary icon gave this disclosure on when he played host to the academic laureates who did Ogun State proud in various academic competitions, at his Kemta, Idi Aba residence in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

Soyinka, while addressing the laureates, advised them not to prioritise any subject above others.

It will be recalled that Governor Dapo Abiodun had on the 22nd of April, 2021 showered the academic laureates and teachers with cash prizes, houses and laptops at a ceremony held at the Obas’ Complex, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta.

Soyinka noted said that the efforts of the present administration in the state on education was evident in the emergence of the academic laureates who have shown great excellence and exploits.

He further encouraged the laureates to always have a holistic sense of integration and interaction of subjects, which he said would help them to excel in all spheres of life.

Speaking at the event, Governor Abiodun, while highlighting some of the achievements of his administration in the education sector, promised to continue to sustain and uphold the legacy of the founding fathers who strived to make Ogun State a citadel of education.

The governor represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi, enjoined the awardees to thrive in giving their best and promised that the state would continue to create an enabling environment for learners to excel.

“We are indeed proud of all our academic laureates who have distinguished themselves in different competitions. And as a state, we promise to continue to put in the required provisions that will continue to aid teaching and learning activities that will produce more academic giants”, the governor said.

In his welcome address, the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, enjoined the students to draw inspiration from the Nobel Laureate by not relenting in achieving greatness in all they do.

Some of the laureates were given cheques ranging from N5m to N50,000, laptops and other goodies.

