Steven Paulino popularly known as Nino is a Los Angeles born self-taught visual artist and music executive using his talents to express his inventiveness in multiple ways.

Heavy on social media, with over 25,000 followers on Instagram, Nino has painted some of the hip hop’s greatest, Kid Ink, YG, and the late Nipsey Hussle among others but it appears he is aiming to dominate other fields.

This is Nino, a man in constant demand. Renowned painter cum music PR and A&R, entrepreneur, and social media influencer with his hand in many pies, who has mastered the art of illustrating his experiences in art and cultural ways.

Among other crafts aforementioned, painting is prime on Nino’s lists of interest and an integral part of the legacy he appears to be building. His #RichOffPainting, a campaign that was inspired by his art and lifestyle which he usually showcases on social media, highlighting the brilliance and ambition that cushions the strong effect of his seeming artistic genius and his portfolio.

For his music affiliations, Nino launched his entertainment company, Bub Entertainment, after making the intrepid decision to venture into A&R, helping artists find and develop their sound.

This move will allow him both to expand on his growing interest in public relations and artist and repertoire and also, give back to a society that has allowed him to thrive, even as a result of black excellence.

“For Bub Ent, that’s something I partnered with to give artists from our community a chance to be heard and properly developed,” he says.

Needless to say, Nino in the middle of the buzz has created a brand name for himself and isn’t stopping. He is amping up reality with his fusion of art-inclined careers and enjoying the utopia he creates through his creatives and living vicariously through them with his diversification.