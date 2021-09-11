Enuwese Wisdom, popularly known as Championboyddmd is a Nigerian music producer-songwriter, choreographer and record label executive. Born March 9, 1995, he hails from Delta State, Nigeria and grew up in Warri.

Speaking on his musical career and inspiration, Championboyddmd revealed that his love for dance and music meant he was always dancing or singing or miming at every opportunity he got.

“As I grew, I was always listening to music via my smartphone and had a habit of always having headphones on and getting lost listening to music.

“I fell in love with afrobeat, reggae and hip hop and was especially inspired by the legendary Fela Kuti, Tu Pac, Quando rondo, nba youngboy, Biggie Smalls and Bob Marley.”

Asked about how he got his stage name, he explained that “Growing up, I always wanted to win; winners are champions so I decided to call myself championboyddmd, ddmd means don’t doubt my dreams.”

His determination to build a career around music and entertainment, led to him performing at street gigs and carnivals around his neighbourhood so much that everybody knew him. Event organizers love to host him to perform at every event because of his unique voice and stagecraft too.

His introduction to music production began officially in 2015 when released his first single Pretty Girl. Active on Instagram as @championboyddmd

