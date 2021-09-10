From left: Founder eComX, Abiodun Oyetunji and colleagues

By Moses Nosike

Worried by the increasing rate of unemployment in the country and Africa as a whole, young Nigerian experts in eCommerce business had developed a digital platform for Nigerians especially youths to key in and learn how to make money for themselves.

The founder of the first Unique Drop-ship portal – eComX, Abiodun Oyetunji, apart from being a serial entrepreneur, owns a thriving logistics company for e-commerce businesses that offers doorstep deliveries nationwide in Nigeria and Ghana.

Speaking on why eComX was founded, Oyetunji, fondly called Abbey said that the increased rate of unemployment in the country especially among the youth led to the founding of eComX. “With this platform, we want to extend the immense opportunity in Mini eCommerce business to as many young people out there in West Africa as possible, staring with Nigeria, then Ghana and others.

According to Oyetunji, having run Mini eCom business for more than 5 years, I thought of extending the opportunity to others; hence we created a system that makes the process very easy for even a novice to come on board and make a good living.

Also speaking on their targeted audience, he said, our target audience are the elite youths who are ready to take hold of their income by earning from e-commerce business either as a side hustle or full time business. “Our target audience are also computer savvy, with basic understanding of computer applications, then you’re good to go.

On the present business environment of Nigeria, Oyetunji said that Nigerian environment is much conducive for eComX, and so much that we have already existing e-commerce business that is thriving already in this space, it is definitely a good ground for eComX to dominate. Continuing, he said, “our test-run phase in July had well over 200 registered people who are interested in increasing their income via eComX; and all of these happened via referral and with little or no promotion out there. Quite a number of persons had already started their Mini eCommerce business via eComX and are making great income for themselves. I have a full fledge e-commerce business, I also run a logistics business which we are currently advancing to an on-demand system to suit the trend the logistics service going right now”.