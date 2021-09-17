By Nwafor Sunday

Suspicious of his sudden defection to the All Progressive Congress, APC, a former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri, has asked a former Aviation Minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode to explain how the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, and his counterpart, the Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho, ended up in President Muhammadu Buhari’s trap, while he (Femi) joins APC.

Shocked with Fani-Kayode’s decision, Reno hypothetically submitted that Femi’s defection “looks like 30 pieces of silver”, and vowed never to associate with him again, “At this point, I would very much hate to be your friend and brother”.

Yesterday Fani-Kayode dumped the Peoples Democartic Party, PDP and decamped to APC, stating that his decision was based on fostering peace, togetherness, unity and development in Nigeria.

After about seven years of lambasting Buhari, faulting his modus operandi, Chief Femi has finally rejoined APC.

Reacting to the development, the Tableshaker, Pastor Omkri argued that Femi can not call Kanu and Igboho his friends, while he associates with Buhari.

His words: “You say you are a friend of Sunday Igboho. You called him your brother. You called Nnamdi Kanu your “friend and brother” and one of the most courageous persons you know.

“You see what this demon in human flesh is doing to these freedom fighters, yet you do this? It makes me suspicious. How can these two people, who were close to you, and who confided in you, end up in Buhari’s trap and then you join his party?

“This looks like 30 pieces of silver! At this point, I would very much hate to be your friend and brother.”

