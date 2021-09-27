A housewife, Ramatu Mansur, 28, on Monday dragged her husband Kamal Mu’azu before a Shari’a court sitting at Magajin Gari, Kaduna for assault.

In a petition, Mansur, through her lawyer Malam Sulaiman Lere accrued husband of abuse and lack of care.

She prayed court to dissolve the marriage and grant her custody of her 16-month-old daughter and for an order for the defendant to give her N50,000 monthly as feeding allowance for their child.

In his defence, the defendant said he takes care of his wife and provides for her needs within his means.

“I love my wife and have tried all means possible to get her back but to no avail.

“Whenever I go to her parent’s house, she leaves me stranded. When I send her money, she says she does not need my money because her parents are not poor”, he said.

Judge Malam Murtala Nasir adjourned the matter until Oct. 12 for the complainant’s counsel to respond to the defendant’s counterclaims.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria