By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

Forty women drawn from host communities in Asset Management North, covering Kogi and Edo States have received starter packs from the Nigerian Gas Company (NGC) Limited, a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

The women who were trained in five different vocations were handed over the packs at a ceremony in Abuja on Thursday.

Speaking at the event, Managing Director, Nigerian Gas Company, Engr. Seyi Omotowa explained that the company organized the empowerment workshop for its host communities to empower women in the host communities and enable them to contribute positively to their families, communities, state and nation at large.

Represented by the Executive Director, Support Services NGC, Mrs Uche Ossai, Omotowa noted that the company as a responsible and responsive organization was committed to building a strong and long-term relationship with its host communities.

According to him, “Our Corporate Social Responsibility initiative prioritizes their well-being, and it is for this reason we have gathered here today.

“It can be recalled by participants here that an empowerment workshop was organized in 2016, where you were all in attendance and trained in different vocations such as fashion and design, computer, catering, hair dressing and makeup artistry.

“A total of 40 women between the age bracket of 20-40 years were selected from the communities by their community leaders and trained.

“The delivery of these starter packs to you today demonstrates NGC’s dedication to delivering on its promises, notwithstanding the time lag caused by budgetary restrictions and internal restructuring. I implore you to make the best possible use of the materials provided to you today to financially empower yourself”.

He added: “On our part as a company, we shall continue to solicit for your co-operation and assistance in the maintenance of peace in order to support our business growth aspirations for the benefit of our people in this community and Nigerians generally.”

He appreciated the traditional rulers, community leadership and the participants for their patience and understanding, stressing that it has further strengthened the existing cordial relationship with NGC and its host communities.

On her part, the Deputy Manager, Community Impact Investment, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Mrs. Helen Nkwo appreciated NGC for her outstanding disposition in meeting the commitments to its host communities urging the company to sustain the tempo.

While charging traditional rulers and community leaders to uphold the prevailing peace in their various domains, she admonished the beneficiaries to put to judicious use the starter packs to the benefit of society.

Also speaking, the traditional ruler of Ugbekpe-Ekperi in Edo State who was represented by Idaewor Simeon, commended NGC for fulfilling its promises to the people of its host communities.

The Olu-Apata of Apata in Lokoja, Kogi State, His Royal Highness (Dr) Frederick Balogun JP also appreciated NGC for the handover of the starter packs to the beneficiaries.

He also solicited the cooperation of other traditional rulers and community leaders in ensuring that peace exists in their domain for NGC to thrive in their businesses.

The women were trained in makeup artistry, fashion and design, computer, catering and hair dressing.