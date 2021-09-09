Hospitality firm rewards staff with excellence award

The awardees receiving their certificates from Apostle Andy Nyeneime.

The staff of Ibom Icon Hotel & Golf Resort have been urged to explore every opportunity for self-development.

The hotel’s Head of Human Resources, Mr Akan Bassey, gave the charge during the presentation of awards and certificates to three staff at the monthly award of excellence for its staff.

Bassey said the award is an opportunity to appreciate the employees for their dedication to the hotel’s growth and development.

Presenting the awards, Apostle Andy Nyeneime, the Lead Pastor of Holy Ghost Ambassador Ministries, stated that “The height that great men achieve was not attained by sudden flight but by toiling while other men slept.”

He also stated that people should be honoured while they are alive, rather than after they have died.

The Icon Gold Star Award winner Gloria Enobong Ekpeyong was presented a certificate of excellence, N50,000 and her portrait hung within the hotel lobby for a month as a firm recognition of her commitment to the hotel.

Utibe Sunday, the first runner-up received a certificate of excellence and N30,000, while the second runner-up, Mary Anietie Ekwere, received a certificate of excellence and N20,000.

Coming top as the best department, the IT department won the Icon Departmental Effort Award Scheme, IDEAS.

Apart from winning the best department for the month, they were presented with a certificate of excellent service and N100,000.

