By Ikechukwu Odu – Nsukka

Fear has gripped the students and management of the Federal Government Girls College, Lejja, Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State following a suspected attack on a JSS 3 student by yet-to-be-identified hoodlum.

It was gathered that the said student came out in the early hours of Saturday morning to ease herself when the hoodlum emerged from nowhere and attacked her with a knife.

Vanguard learnt that the attacker severed his victim’s body until she managed to alert her fellow students.

At that point, the hoodlum bolted on sighting other students who emerged from the hostels to rescue their fellow student.

It was further learnt that the student was in pool of her blood when her fellow students rushed her to the school clinic for medical attention.

Following the incident, sources said fear has gripped the entire students and staff alike since such an incident should not have happened with the many internal security outfit guarding the school premises.

“We are afraid since the incident happened. The school is fenced round, so I wonder how the attacker gained entrance into the girls hostels.

“There is no police station nor police post in the school. Though there is internal security but I don’t think they are enough to secure the school,” a source disclosed.

A parent who visited the school on the day of the incident said they were not allowed free access to their children like before.

The source who spoke on condition of anonymity said “Before they allowed us to go close to the hostels but last Saturday was different.

“They will not allow parents to go near the hostels but rather asked students to come to the field and corners to receive their parents and guidance who came to visit them,” he said.

However, when contacted, the principal of the school, Dr. C.A Ogar, denied the incident but refused to provide more information on what happened at her school.

