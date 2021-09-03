Hole-in-heart Baby Ademola needs N5m for surgery

Baby Ademola

By Chioma Obinna

Eight-month-old baby, Ademola Adekoya, currently receiving treatment at the Babcock University Teaching Hospital is urgently seeking N5 million for a life-saving surgery which must be conducted within two months.

A medical report said Baby Adekoya was diagnosed with Ventricular Septal Defect (VSD) after multiple tests

Ventricular septal defect is a common heart defect most often present at birth, but it can occur in adults after surgery or a heart attack. It involves a hole in the wall between the heart’s lower chambers.

Narrating her ordeal to Vanguard, the mother, Mrs. Hannah Adekoya, said when she took Ademola to the hospital, the doctor said he had an infection.

“So, they placed him on drips and antibiotics. The doctor checked him again and recommended an x-ray. We did it. In the report of the -ray, it showed he has Cevenicat disease. After that, the doctor recommended an echocardiogram.”

She was then referred to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, Ayike House. “When I got to LASUTH, I was able to see a cardiologist. They gave me an appointment to come every three months.

“I used to go during the appointed time.”Last month, they called and said the hole in my baby’s heart could not be closed, that the baby is having VSD and that the hole is of moderate size. It can only be closed only through surgery. They told me the bill is N5 million.”

And with the option that the surgery could only be done at Babcock or abroad, Adekoya took her baby to Babcock to make enquiries.

“Getting there, we started all over; they did the echo test again and it still showed the same problem. Later they gave us the bill for the surgery, and that we have to do it within two months,” she lamented profusely.

She appealed to all Nigerians to help save her child. “Please I need Nigerians to assist me. I am a graduate. My husband is a graduate too.

“We got married in 2019. I don’t have a job. My husband is working but we can’t afford this big amount.

“This is our first child. I beg Nigerians to help me. He is my first child. I don’t want to lose this child. He is my life. Please help me.”

If you are touched by the plight of Baby Ademola Adekoya, please send your donations to UBA account 2213288367, Daniel Ademola Adekoya or call 08169230042.

