… Says It is Collaborating With US govt, To Fight HIV/AIDS in Taraba

By Femi Bolaji

The National Agency for the Control of AIDS, NACA, has tasked government at all levels to avoid neglecting diseases like HIV/AIDS which it said was still an epidemic and has neither vaccine nor cure.

NACA made the call on the heels of government’s full attention at curtailing the spread of COVID-19.

Director General of NACA, Gambo Aliyu who spoke in Jalingo, during a courtesy call on governor Darius Ishaku, pointed that despite the significant progress made over the years to reduce the prevalence of HIV/AIDS, government should not be distracted by the current pandemic.

He noted that efforts should rather be geared towards complementing the gains recorded by ensuring that stigmatisation of carriers is stopped and HIV/AIDS patients have access to quality healthcare.

Aliyu further explained that the agency was in Taraba to partner the state government in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

According to him, “Our presence here today marks the beginning of a new partnership in the fight against HIV and AIDS in Taraba specifically and Nigeria as a whole.

“With the structure you have already put on ground, we have confidence that we can fight HIV to the finish.

“We are here to work in your communities to identify those who need care and make sure that they have it.”

The Charge De Affairs of the United States of America to Nigeria, Catylyn Gibon, who led the US delegation to Taraba, posited that there is a need to identify those still living with HIV and place them on treatment.

Gibon who also identified stigmatisation of those living with HIV and AIDS as a menace in the fight against the virus said they would be working with various stakeholders to address it.

In her words, “ Taraba is critical in the battle against HIV and AIDS and that is why we will be staying in the state for the next few days to have extensive interaction with various groups and ensure that all stakeholders are carried along in this new phase of the battle.

“We see Taraba as a good place where we can work collaboratively to contain HIV and AIDS and control other epidemics in the next few years.

“We hope to identify the barriers for people coming in for treatment and we are counting on you to help us break those barriers.”

Governor Darius Ishaku, in his response thanked NACA and the US government for their interest in Taraba.

He explained that the state has witnessed a reduction of HIV/AIDS prevalence through deliberate.

According to him, “the prevalence rate in the state has dropped from 10.5 in 2012 to 2.9 as at 2018 while the level of stigmatization has also gone down drastically through high sensitisation.

“I assure you that we will cooperate with you fully to make sure that in the next few years, we won’t be talking about HIV and AIDS again.

“I will personally get involved with this programme and I can assure you that my medical team will be there fully.”