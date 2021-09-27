Nowadays, apps come a dime a dozen. But they don’t come a dime a dozen like this. At least, that is the goal of HighStrike, a company of four stock traders and investors dedicated to sharing stock-related knowledge easily and systematically. Their new app brings them a step closer to their goal and is very likely on the verge of revolutionizing the industry as well. It’s time to take a closer look.

Stocks are often seen as an out-of-bounds concept for most people. The action seems to be tailor-made for high-flyers, where ordinary men and women end up feeling like fish out of water. However, with the torrent of information that has been disseminating among the public because of the internet, stocks have started to tickle the fancy of many.

Ben Zo, HighStrike’s CEO and founder, believes their new app “will take stock-trading and investing to the next level. We’ve designed it to become a household name, something that parents, siblings, friends, and domestic partners can discuss with and among each other. With our app, we wish to take away the cumbersome and rocket-science aspect of stocks and turn it into something like an easy dinner-table discussion.”

HighStrike carved a niche as educators in the field of stocks through their website and other online platforms. This edge naturally flows into their app, which serves as a launchpad for newbie traders.

Launched in 2018, the young company has managed to amass 300 thousand followers on Instagram and hone the skills of over 500 students. With their new app, they are poised to centralize all aspects of trading from planning to execution. Needless to say, it’s a change that’ll be welcomed by many.