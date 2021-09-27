'He's the chosen one', Fans hail Osimhen's red-hot scoring form

Super Eagles and Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen has sent fans into ecstasy following his rich scoring form, which has seen the 22-year old score six goals in four consecutive appearances in September, more than any other player in Europe’s top five leagues.

Osimhen scored and won a penalty for Napoli in their 2-0 win over Cagliari in the Serie A on Sunday.

In addition to the four league goals, Osimhen has also struck twice in one Europa League appearance so far.

After the Cagliari game, fans took to social media to wax lyrical about the Nigerian striker, who has wowed football fans with his energetic goalscoring displays.

Here are a few tweets below:

@PoojaMedia Things that are certain in life; Tax Death Morning & Day Osimhen’s Goal

@StanleyMikeCB Osimhen is the next big thing in Europe alongside Haaland if he stays grounded.

@lfckimi Just watched highlights of Napoli vs Cagliari and my oh my, what a player Osimhen is, he would be perfect for us, he has everything, he’s quick, he’s STRONG as hell, great dribbling, great in the air, good link-up play, everything we need, FSG please spent some money for once…

@paul_o_choirc Victor Osimhen is an absolute monster, scoring for fun for Napoli. Hope if he carries on his form that we have tabs on him

@tunjitweet Osimhen is as important to Napoli as Haaland is to BVB! imagine if he was an English boy, you’d have seen Osimhen for Ballon d’Or.

@BoyCalledMun Osimhen will be a top top striker. Man might end up in either of the following in two years. Madrid United Bayern PSG

@goonmarker Omo it’s scary how good Victor Osimhen is man. Hold up play, sheer ppwer, can shoot, and he’s improved his opposition box presence. Almost a complete package man. Wonder how no one else in Europe picked him up, letting Napoli have like a free run at the man.

@dami_mastermind Victor Osimhen really banging goals left n right for Napoli. Man on fire

@grandespinale The way Osimhen bossed Diego Godin yesterday was something else

@ProudOtondo Osimhen is an absolute beast! Still only 22, the future is in his boots. He’ll score a lot of goals this season if he stays out of injuries and controls his temper.

@LordAbiola He’s the chosen one @victorosimhen9

Vanguard News Nigeria