Heritage Bank

By Cynthia Alo

The Managing Director of Heritage Bank Plc, Ifie Sekibo, has called on governments to provide enabling policy environment that would support private sector interventions to achieve the vision of infrastructural development.

Speaking at the Finance Correspondents Association of Nigeria’s (FICAN) 30th anniversary conference and awards with the theme, “Financing Infrastructure & SMEs for inclusive growth in the post-COVID-19 economy,” held in Lagos, Sekibo, who was represented by Divisional Head, Strategy and Business Solutions at the bank, Olusegun Akanji, argued that the government cannot solve the country’s infrastructure challenges, noting that it is the private sector that will deliver the solution.

“We need the global private sector intervention to help us achieve a vision of infrastructural development,” he said.

Also speaking, Managing Director of FMDQ Group, Bola Koko, urged Nigeria to conceive a way its domestic capital market could fund the international capital market.

Represented by the Head Private Market, Yomi Osinubi, he said this was the only way that they could pluck the infrastructure rewards.

On his part, an Executive Commissioner at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Temidayo Obisan who represented the Director General of SEC, Lamido Yuguda, advised that the nation should connect to the right funding which, according to him, would be long-term.