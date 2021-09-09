



King Charles N Lambert, king of the BWS community, creator of Compassionate Capitalism, leader of Africa’s first economic war of economic independence and creator of UPAP

What is UPAP?

UPAP is shares to the entire business operations of the Back Wall Street (BWS) pegged per share at $100 per month in dividend and $30,000 in Cash Out Value.

UPAP is secured using 20,000 Investment Points gained from purchases at Redirect Mall (quickest option is purchase of 2 Computer Tablets). 20,000 UPAP shares were issued by the Black Wall Street in November 2017 and none of the following 8 reasons was available at the time of issue of these shares.

Government opposition to the operations of UPAP was squashed by the courts with caution to the government agencies.

Today, read how far the Black Wall Street and UPAP have gone…

$100 is assured every month with UPAP

1.BWS App: There is now a BWS App with its cutting edge functions of Shop, Invest, Jobs, TV and Social Media opening with 11 professional Economic programs for participation by over 50 Million Africans paying $2 per week in App subscription costs ( $100M dollars per week expected over the next 6-9 months).

2.Fintech: There is now a financial systems technology integrated with the BWS App so payments can be moved automatically from users mobile money, PayPal or bank account into the system and also pay out both dividends and salaries also automatically through users phones into their mobile money, PayPal or bank accounts. You can do it all by yourself from payments to Points and Investment through your phone anywhere you are.

3. Economic Circle: There is now an unprecedented social media developed by the Black Wall Street called Economic Circle with functions to create economic groups, drive projects, and create mass sensitization and involvement in the development of Africa’s economy. Local business advertising on this EC costs only $20 per week subscription and over 3 million businesses will be enrolled in the next 12 months with revenues exceeding $60 million dollars per week from this alone.

4. Platform Pro: An MOU was signed called India-Africa Technology Pact which will bring in 11,000 Indian IT instructors to work through the BWS App in teaching Africans how to use the BWS App to improve their economic fortunes. Over 80 Top News Sites in India have carried story of the MOU and 3 of the largest Indian Job Sites involved in a campaign to recruit the people.

5. Job Portal and Certificates to Earn: Black Wall Street has implemented a revolution and mutiny that leads to total control Africa’s labour Force through the Job Portal on the BWS App which has millions of jobs available at any point in time for anyone across Africa and the new Certificates to Earn which provides practical business trainings for all economic undertakings in Africa and the Labour Capacity review which introduces new metrics for job placement. This alone is a $5 billion dollars per annum ingenuity which is now available for market domination.

6. Cost of 1 slot going up to $1,500: Africa has been saturated for decades with Ponzi Schemes and this is why the BWS has been most determined to teach through practical business implementation how investment works. This is primarily why we are the only investment that brags about not yet paying anyone until the UPAP issued slots are exhausted YET we continue to grow. However, since the Fintech technology has been implemented, we will begin allowing automatic withdrawals of dividends immediately the remaining Upap slots reduce to 500 remaining.



At this point when over 5,000 organic investors begin to testify of the dividend withdrawals, Upap will cost $1,500 until those remaining 500 exhaust. After this, lifetime original stock Upap will only be available if any individual wants to sell one or more of theirs and open bidding system has been integrated on the BWS App and bidding for this stock will begin at $3,000 per slot of organic Upap. (Upap grew from $150 to $750 in market value over a few years).

7. Resumption in Computer Tablets Production: There was a long pause in computer tablets production because we prioritized investments in technology that brings dividend such as the BWS App and its functions. Most of these have been completed so production of computer tablets have resumed and those paying can expect to receive without much delays.

8. King Charles has taken legacy from Black Americans: We now own black economic legacy. When you type Black Wall Street, the number one name on Google after the destruction of the BWS story is Charles N Lambert (our founder and King of the BWS Community), our websites, Our Address, and our message of Resurrection of the BWS. Black Wall Street is a story that millions of African Americans have tried to carry forth for 100 years BUT the name of Charles N Lambert takes the legacy overnight. What great time to own Upap stock!

Finally, there is now a Payment Plan System you can easily manage from your phone by yourself. It now costs only $200 to reserve a slot of UPAP and take it off the system. Take advantage of this payment plan now.

NOTE: UPAP has been bought in over 56 countries in the world including the UK, US, Canada, France, Ireland, Australia, UAE including every single country in Africa.