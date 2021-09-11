.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Office of Public-Private Partnerships, OPPP, in conjunction with the Lagos Ministry of Health, has concluded plans to set up a Medical Park on 2.175 hectares of land along Awolowo Road, Ikoyi. on Lagos Island, as part of initiatives to reform the health sector in the state and build facilities that meet global standards.

The Director-General, OPPP, Mr. Ope George, explained that the parcel of land, which formerly housed the School of Nursing, will be developed into an ultra-modern Medical Centre with state-of-the-art equipment and infrastructure.

He said that the Medical Park would provide a full spectrum of excellent and quality healthcare services with cutting edge technology, medical specialists and diagnostic services under a Public-Private Partnership structure.

Revealing that the Medical Park will comprise 120-150 bed spaces while providing services that are targeted towards specific needs, George stated that the infrastructure will encourage medical tourism in Lagos State, as residents would no longer need to travel abroad for treatment.

He listed services to be provided at the Medical Park to include: Outpatient/Inpatient Clinics, Diagnostic Services, Pediatrics and Neonatology, Internal Medicine, Gastroenterology and Neurology, Cardiology, Radiology, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Oncology, Orthopedics and Traumatology.