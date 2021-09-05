By Bashir Bello

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have killed the ward Head of Masaku, Malam Yahuza, Gundawa area in Kankara local government area of Katsina State.

In a similar encounter, another group of bandits attacked Danmusa LGA and abducted the brother of the Secretary to the Katsina State Government, Kabir Muhammed while in Bakori LGA, they (bandits) stormed the residence of a lawmaker representing Bakori constituency in the state house of Assembly, Dr. Ibrahim Kurami and whisked away from his wife and two children.

In Kankara, a source in the area told Vanguard that the bandits stormed the area on Saturday night killing the ward head and rustling all livestock in the village.

In the meantime, the Director Press to the SSG, Abdullah Yar’adua confirmed the abduction of the elder brother to his principal, Mustapha Mohammed Inuwa (SSG).

Yar’adua said the 78-year-old man was abducted from their Danmusa hometown last Wednesday.

“The man was abducted alone while on his farm on Wednesday, September 1, in Diftau, located in Danmusa Local Government Area.

“The matter has since been reported to the security agencies who are on top of the matter, though no demand has been made by his abductors.

“On the other hand, reports making rounds that the SSG’s children and relatives were also abducted are false,” Yar’adua said.

In another development, a reliable source in Bakori LGA told Vanguard that the bandits kidnapped the lawmakers’ family members in place of him as he was out of the house.

The source also said the bandits shot in the leg a first-aid worker (neighbor) who came out of his house to rescue the security guard of the house.

Meanwhile, as at the time of filing this report, the Katsina State Police Command is yet to issue an official statement confirming or denying the incidents.