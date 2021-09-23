By Kingsley Omonobi, Abuja

The FCT Police Command spokesperson in Thursday confirmed that some unknown Gunmen in the early hours of Wednesday attacked a hotel, the Hilltop International Premium Hotel at Tunga-Maje in Gwagwalada area of the FCT, killing one Police officer, and injuring another through gunshot wound.

FCT Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Josephine Adeh, confirmed the death of the Police Officer during the attack adding that Police operatives foiled the attack and abduction of any one

The PRO said, “Suspected kidnappers were carrying out their operations and our police foiled their attack and engaged them in a gun battle but unfortunately, one of our men paid the supreme price.”

“The gun battle was intense. They didn’t succeed in kidnapping any one from the hotel. When they could not withstand the fire power of our operatives, they flee”.

Residents said the attackers opened fire at the hotel doors to gain access, gathered the hotel staff and flogged the workers.

They said the gunmen engaged the policemen in a gun battle that led to the death of a police officer.

A staff said, “They came dry late at night, they were many. We had closed for the day and had locked everywhere. They suddenly came and opened fire on the doors. They shut one person, and injured him

Three persons who lodged in the hotel were said to have sustained injuries during the incident, one having been hit by a stray bullet.

Recall that in June this year, the same hotel was attacked by Gunmen and abducted a former member of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Friday Makama, and eight others.

A staff of the hotel said, ““They didn’t do anything to us but we were flogged. People that were injured were those who came to lodge”.

