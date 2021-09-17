Investigations on-going, PPRO reacts

By Boluwaji Obahopo

The abductors of Kabba poultry farmers have demanded for N5 million each to release their victims.

The kidnappers yesterday (Wednesday) evening, had struck Kabba and abducted three persons.

It was also discovered that one other villager, Mr. Tunji Mesoniale was shot dead around the poultry farm where the three people were kidnapped, “Unfortunately, nobody noticed until we saw his dead body today (Thursday),” said one of the villagers.

The kidnapping is coming few days after unknown gunmen struck, killing soldiers and setting free about 240 inmates at the prison facility in the same community.

The abductees; Olorunpomi Damilola, a staff of College of Education Technical Kabba and Pastor Mayowa Otitolaye are said to be partners of a poultry farm in the state.

The third persons whose identity was not revealed was said to have been an assistant in the poultry farm.

It was gathered that the gun wielding men on Wednesday evening shot sporadically to scare away onlookers as they siezed their victims at the poultry farm located at the back of Christ Apostolic Church, Egbeda – Kabba.

A family source of one of the victims confirmed that the kidnappers had established contact with the family and demanded for N5 million ransom.

The Kogi State Police Public Relations officer, (PPRO) ASP William Aya confirmed the story, but said the police and local vigilantes are already on the trail of the kidnappers.

However, people of the community said they have for a while asked stakeholders in the community to engage the services of indigenous security squad to help in securing the community but lamented the dearth of mobilization.

One of the residents who spoke on ground of anonymity stressed that other neighboring communities in Okunland have taken to this precautionary measure to forestall such insecurities of lives and property, reiterating the need to do same in the entire Kabba land.

“Many men of shady characters have infiltrated sorrounding forest.”

Another community members, Mr. Yomi Obalore opined that the entire Ikowaopa, a suburb of Kabba is stylishly under the control of non-indigenes and there is therefore the need for everyone to be circumspect.

