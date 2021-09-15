By Harris Emmanuel – Uyo

Gunmen have demanded the sum of N200million to free the former lawmaker, Senator Nelson Effiong from captivity, Vanguard has learnt.

A source close to the family said: “they have reached the family and are demanding for 200 million naira. And the question is, where is the family going to get that kind of money with the way things are in the state? We pray for him to regain his freedom.”

Effiong represented Akwa Ibom South (Eket) Senatorial District in the National Assembly between 2011 and 2015.

Effiong, a one time Speaker of the State Legislature, has spent over one week in the kidnappers’ den.

It would be recalled that eight persons were reportedly injured in a stampede when the gunmen abducted him while relaxing with friends at an upscale lounge along the ever-busy Oron road on September 7.

It was not clear whether his saga has any political undertone in view of the internal squabble rocking his party, All Progressives Congress in the oil-rich state.

Vanguard further gathered that several bullets have successfully been extracted from one of the victims who was rushed to an undisclosed hospital.

Police Public Relations Officer, Odiko MacDon, a Superintendent of Police did not respond to several calls or text messages sent to his mobile phone for an update on the abduction, however, the Commissioner of Police, Amiengheme Andrew had vowed to get to the roots of the incident and free him from the hoodlums.

