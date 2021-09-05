By Wole Mosadomi, MINNA

The District Head of Wawa in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State, Alhaji Mahmud Ahmed Aliyu, has been kidnapped.

The traditional ruler called “Dodo of Wawa” was abducted by unknown gunmen from his palace on Saturday night around 10pm.

Vanguard gathered that heavily-armed men stormed the District Head’s palace late last night and started shooting sporadically to scare residents, before gaining entry into the palace.

They took Dodo of Wawa to an unknown destination.

The impeccable source said the gunmen took Alhaji Aliyu through the Kainji National park and headed towards Benin Republic.

Wawa town is a border town to Benin Republic.

Contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun confirmed the incident.

He added that a Police Special Tactical Team had been sent on the trail of the kidnappers and assured that they will be apprehended soon.

The District Head was installed as Dodo Wawa in 2010.

