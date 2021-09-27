By Arogbonlo Israel

Organisers of Gulder Ultimate Search have unveiled 20 contestants for the 2021 edition. Out of the 20 contestants unveiled for the show, only 16 have made it to the jungle while four were placed on wild card.

The show host, Gideon Okeke divulged this information at the unveiling ceremony held at the Eko Hotels in Lagos at the weekend.

The 16 contestants that made it to the jungle are Adewale Adedamola Thompson, Chidinma Okeibe, Damilola Odedina, and Emmanuel Nnebe.

Others are Estima Edem, Gerald Odeka, Tosin Eniola, and Umorean Iniabasi.

Jennifer Okorie, Mfom Mikel Essien, Tubuchukwu, and Olayinka Omeya, Omokhafe Racheal, Solomon Yankari, Opeyemi Ishmael, and Orevapghene Godswill.

While the four contestants placed on wild card are Samson Abah, Odudu Otu, Shalom Omoikhudu, and Osasere Ogbanile.

One of them (wild card) would be returned based on the viewers’ votes starting by 12 am on Monday for 24 hours.

Vanguard News Nigeria