The rebels in Guinea announced that a government of national unity would be created in the country, Kalenews portal reported on Monday.

Coup leader, Mamady Doumbouya, said that the new government would be created following consultations and to lead the transition period, according to Kalenews.

The rebels said ministers were not allowed to leave the country, adding that curfew in mining areas had been lifted, the Guinee7 online news agency reported on Monday.

They also urged high-ranking officials to hand their vehicles and travel documents over to secretariats of agencies they worked for.

Doumbouya, who led a group of military that ousted President Alpha Conde on Sunday, promised no “witch hunt,” according to Guinee7. (Sputnik/NAN)

