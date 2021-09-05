Group drums support for Saliu Mustapha as APC national chair

Saliu Mustapha

By Adeola Badru, IBADAN

As members of the All Progressives Congress Party, APC, are preparing for the national convention that will produce the national executive members that will pilot the affairs of the party, a group known as APC Progressive Minds, has called on members across the geo-political zones to support the aspiration of Mallam Saliu Mustapha to emerge as the national chairman of the party.

The leadership of the group in the South-West region of the country, over the weekend, converged on Ibadan, the capital city of Oyo State, to declare their support for Mallam Saliu Mustapha as the next national chairman of the party.

Present at the meeting, held at the group’s headquarters, Adamasingba, Ibadan, were the Oyo State Coordinator, Mallam Adekunle Abass Akande; Ambassador Adeleye Oluseye, Ondo State Coordinator; Mr. Ademola Adedire (Ekiti); Ambassador Taiwo Femi Adebayo (Kwara).

Also, Hammed Abdul Ganiyu Isowo, a member from Kwara State; Abdulkarim Aramide, Lagos State Coordinator; Mr. Ibrahim Adeniyi Okedara, the State Coordinator for Ogun Stateas well as Muhammed Suliman, Oyo State Secretary of the group, were there.

Briefing journalists, Mallam Abass said: “We are here to express and declare our sincere support for Mallam Saliu Mustapha to become the national chairman of our party the All Progressives Congress APC, as progressive minds of the party.

“Our dear party needs a reliable and competent person who can deliver come 2023. Mallam Saliu Mustapha, being a youth will use all his influence to ensure that our party produces best candidates for us come 2023.

“Not only that, he will ensure that all the internal crisis currently rocking our party become thing of the past.

“Now that our delegates have emerged nationwide through peaceful democratic congresses held across the local government areas of the country, most of them are youths.

“So I’m using this opportunity to charge members of the APC Progressive Minds across all the geo political zones of our dear country to start educating and sensitising our delegates, who are going to represent our interest during the national convention, on the need for them to cast their votes for our man, Mallam Saliu Mustapha who we believe can take us to the promised land.”

The Lagos State coordinator, Abdulkarim Aramide, said: “Our party APC needs someone that is capable and who will be able to go round all the geo-political zones of our country and who is ready to serve the party as well as lead the party to a victorious destination.”

He further said that Mallam Mustapha is a youth who knows and understands exactly what youths want, adding that youths have been clamouring for a youths’ inclusive government.

In his contributions the Kwara State coordinator said: “Mallam Mustapha is going to produce a president that will make life more meaningful to Nigerians.”

He appealed to political leaders to work and support the aspirations of Mallam Mustapha, who he described as the man that fits in for the job.

“At a critical time like this, we need a man that can bridge the gap, the man that can sue for peace, the man of integrity, who will produce the best candidate that Nigerians will be willing to vote for as their president.

“Mallam Saliu Mustapha is the man that can do the job. Let us give him the maximum support needed for him to emerge,” he stressed.

At the end of the meeting, all the state coordinators rose in unison, appealing to all the party stakeholders on the need for them to embrace peace and rally round Mallam Saliu Mustapha in his aspirations to become the national chairman of the party.

