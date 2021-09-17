The Women’s Helping Hands Initiative (TWHHI), in partnership with the United Nations Population fund (UNFPA), has donated assorted baby care items (Mama Packs) to support women and girls who were victims of Gender Based Violence (GBV) as a means to help survivors overcome maternal depression.

Speaking during the presentation of the Mama Packs in Lagos yesterday, the Programme Coordinator, Mrs. Omowumi Omotayo said that, the event is an off-shoot of the NGO’s rehabilitation services to support survivors of gender-based violence, noting that many of the women at the foundation’s two shelters came with only the clothes on their back in the beginning.

“We realised that they have a lot of financial strain, coupled with the trauma they may have suffered from prior experiences,” she said. “That is why we chose to assist them with these items to ease that burden and allow them concentrate on delivering their babies in the most healthy way possible.”

The donation was supported by the UNFPA, which uses Risk Communication and Community Engagement (RCCE) to mitigate socio-economic consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic and associated measures. One of the objectives of the ‘One UN Response Plan to COVID-19 in Nigeria’ is to provide access to social protection activities and support the worst affected communities, especially survivors of GBV.

According to the WHO, the lifetime risk of a Nigerian woman dying during pregnancy and post-partum is 1 in 22, which is characterised by poverty and lack of financial support during the period of pregnancy.

Mrs. Omotayo expressed confidence that the provisions of the items would reduce the financial strain and chances of maternal depression for the women. It would also encourage the GBV survivors to visit hospitals for delivery which reduces maternal and child mortality.

Each Mama Pack comprises of essential birth delivery items, baby products required after delivery, dignity kit for the mother and family planning information booklets.

Omotayo also noted that the aim of this initiative was to reach out to 100 women, who are survivors of GBV, adding that some of the women are from their shelters while others are from partner organisations and concerned mothers that the foundation works with in Lagos.

This TWHHI started in 2006 while the shelters have been running for 10 years. The beneficiaries had previously been only women in the shelters, but with the support of sponsors like the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), the Mama Packs are being given to GBV survivors outside the organization at this time.

Omotayo noted that this initiative is to ensure that lives are changed by impacting lives from ground zero to a place of hope. The women are nurtured to a place of stability so they too can support other victims. She further explained that tackling GBV is a continuum and there is no one size fits all approach, adding that everyone has a role to play either through advocacy, or by strengthening the existing policies.

She expressed that in tackling the issue of GBV, there is the need for more advocacy to influence existing orientations, “so that we can have more anti-gender based violence ambassadors in our communities.”

Omotayo expressed confidence that a lot of work is being done on advocacy so that the younger generation is aware of the menace and are better equipped to play a role in tackling the issues of GBV.