.

By Ibrahim Wuyo, Kaduna

A group, the Southern Kaduna APC Youth Vanguard, has said that following the successful conduct of the LG election in Kaduna State, APC won 4 out of the 6 Local Government Councils in Southern Kaduna and expressed hope that the zone shall soon be integrated with other parts of the state.

The group thanked the good people of Southern Kaduna for “listening to SOKAPU and voting massively against the PDP, which was hitherto the dominant Party in the region.”

Engr. Bege Joseph, Convener, Southern Kaduna APC Youths Vanguard, in a statement on Wednesday, recalled that SOKAPU had on the eve of the LG election, urged the good people of Southern Kaduna to, among others, not to “vote for a Party that manipulates our diversity to cause disunity.”

“Don’t vote for a Party that abandoned our people and encouraged insecurity, kidnappings and collection of ransom, the massacre of our people, displacement of our people into IDP camps, destruction of our farmlands, and occupation of our homelands.

“Don’t vote for the Party that takes pleasure in jailing anyone opposed to their draconian style of governance..”

The group said Southern Kaduna people have recalled how their prominent son, was quizzed for daring to share the pictures of what he saw after a massacre.

“The people of Southern Kaduna have also recalled the years in which PDP held sway and discovered that under their leadership our people were killed with reckless abandon,” they alleged.

“It is the resolve of the Southern Kaduna APC Youth Vanguard that the election results were a referendum that determined which political party represents the adjectives presented before the people of Southern Kaduna in the Press Statement.”

“All true sons and daughters of Southern Kaduna are free to describe the PDP as a party that initiated and still fueled the ongoing onslaught against our people.

Thus, in order to get to the root of the insecurity, the people have decided to kill every seed of PDP that is left in Southern Kaduna.”

“Therefore, they have decided to vote PDP out, beginning with this Council Election. And by God’s Grace, PDP will be finally interred in 2023.”

“As we await the completion of the election in Zangon Kataf, Kachia, Kajuru and Chikun Local Government Areas which are part of Southern Kaduna, we wish to call on voters in the affected LGAs to take a queue from the majority of their brothers that have rejected the PDP and elect all APC candidates.”

The group said the election has afforded them the opportunity to be integrated into other parts of the state.

“We cannot continue to live in isolation because of the selfish ambition of some old, tired and spent political horses in PDP who cannot survive without pilfering our public purse,” they said.